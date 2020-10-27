Is Mike Foltynewicz a free agent?

Last winter, right-handed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz agreed to a one-year contract for $6.425 million, avoiding arbitration.
The Braves would designate Foltynewicz shortly after his disastrous season debut in July when he allowed six runs (three homers) over 3-1/3 innings at Tampa Bay. He is 44-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 122 appearances over six seasons in Atlanta.
Foltynewicz arrived in Atlanta in 2015 via an exchange with Houston for Evan Gattis. Following a 2018 All-Star season, Foltynewicz was demoted to work on his slider last summer. He returned to deliver a much-needed Game 2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series. He lasted just 23 pitches and was charged with seven runs in the disastrous first inning of the deciding game, which Atlanta lost 13-1.
This season, his declining velocity had been a concern. His four-seam fastball, which according to Brooks Baseball averaged 96.8 mph in 2018, had dropped to 89.3 mph.
In July, the 29-year-old cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site in Gwinnett where he finished the season. He never returned to the 40-man roster, as such he will become a minor league free agent.