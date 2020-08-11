STAT: Braves’ prorated salaries for 2020 season

Salaries averaged $1,295,942 on expanded opening-day rosters after prorated pay was factored in, according to The Associated Press study. It’s the lowest average in the AP’s annual opening-day study since $1,176,967 in 1996 and down from $4,375,486 at the start of the 2019 season.

Figures were obtained by the AP from management and player sources and include salaries, both full and prorated, and for each pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values.