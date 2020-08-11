STAT: Braves’ prorated salaries for 2020 season

Players receive about 37% of their 2020 pay under the formula agreed to in March by MLB and the union, a figure the union wound up keeping during bitter negotiations that failed to produce an agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred unilaterally announced a 60-game regular-season schedule that started four months late on July 23, down from the normal 162 games for each team.
Salaries averaged $1,295,942 on expanded opening-day rosters after prorated pay was factored in, according to The Associated Press study. It’s the lowest average in the AP’s annual opening-day study since $1,176,967 in 1996 and down from $4,375,486 at the start of the 2019 season.
Figures were obtained by the AP from management and player sources and include salaries, both full and prorated, and for each pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values.
Here is a look at the pay for the Atlanta Braves of 2020 at start of season:
Freddie Freeman, 1B: From $22.35 million to $8.5 million
il-Cole Hamels, P: From $18 million to $6.66 million
Marcell Ozuna, OF: From $18 million to $6.66 million
Mark Melancon, RP: From $14 million to $5.185 million
il-Will Smith, RP: From $13 million to $4.81 million
Travis d’Arnaud, C: From $8 million to $2.96 million
Ender Inciarte, OF: From $7.7 million to $3.29 million
Chris Martin, RP: From $7 million to $2.59 million
Mike Foltynewicz, P: From $6.425 million to $2.37 million
Shane Greene, RP: From $6.25 million to $2.31 million
Tyler Flowers, C: From $4 million to $1.48 million
Adam Duvall, OF: From $3.25 million to $1.2 million
Dansby Swanson, SS: From $3.15 million to $1.16 million
Darren O’Day, RP: From $2.25 million to $833,333
Luke Jackson, RP: From $1.825 million to $675,926
Johan Camargo, 3B: From $1.7 million to $629,630
Ronald Acuna, OF: From $1 million to $370,370
Ozzie Albies, 2B: From $1 million to $370,370
Yonder Alonso, INF: From $1 million to $370,370
Jhoulys Chacin, P: From $1 million to $370,370
Charlie Culberson, INF: From $1 million to $370,370
Adeiny Hechavarria, INF: From $1 million to $370,370
Josh Tomlin, RP: From $1 million to $370,370
Grant Dayton, RP: From $655,000 to $242,593
Sean Newcomb, P: From $593,500 to $219,815
Max Fried, P: From $583,500 to $216,111
A.J. Minter, RP: From $583,500 to $216,111
Mike Soroka, P: From $583,500 to $216,111
Touki Toussaint, RP: From $573,500 to $212,407
il-Jeremy Walker, RP: From $573,500 to $212,407
il-Jacob Webb, RP: From $573,500 to $212,407
Kyle Wright, P: From $573,500 to $212,407
Austin Riley, 3B: From $568,500 to $210,556
Tyler Matzek, RP: From $563,500 to $208,704
il-Philip Pfeifer, RP: From $563,500 to $208,704
il-injured list