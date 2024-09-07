Columbus Clingstones are Braves’ new Double-A affiliate

“There is no better way to signal our pride in and passion for the Peach State than by paying homage to the fruit itself,” said Pete Laven, general manager of the Clingstones. “The new name and logo are fun, yes, but we’re incredibly humbled by the deeper meaning around clinging to the heart of this community as we build the next chapter of baseball in Columbus. Columbus has always been a baseball town, and we are so proud to be bringing it back. We can’t wait for fans to embrace our new identity when they walk through the gates at Synovus Park next season.”

Synovus Park, formerly known as Golden Park, has served as the home for Columbus baseball clubs for nearly a century, including a pair of previous MLB-affiliated clubs and several collegiate summer league teams. A consortium of public-private partners broke ground on a Synovus Park renovation project in June. The revamped ballpark, which first opened in 1926 as Golden Park, is on pace to be ready for opening day of 2025.

The club’s logo and branding feature a smiling, anthropomorphic version of the clingstone both in a standing and running position, while incorporating peach as a primary color, the only club within minor-league baseball to do so and the first professional sports team in Georgia to use a peach as its primary logo in nearly 40 years. The team’s other colors include black, kelly green and yellow. The left jersey sleeves will feature a roundel logo displaying “Columbus Clingstones” framed in peach around the border, centering a peach tree design that also incorporates a baseball bat.

