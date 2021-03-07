Charlie Morton pitches three scoreless in spring debut

“Within the first couple days, we were having small get-togethers in the clubhouse, just talking baseball, which is great. It gives you an opportunity to get to know the guys you’ll be spending every day with. I just want to be somebody people look forward to seeing and having in the clubhouse.”

That type of insight is part of why Morton was so appealing to the Braves. He was an ideal fit on and off the field. And if Morton helps stabilize the rotation and mentor younger players, the Braves will have gotten their money’s worth.

Notes from Sunday:

- The Braves played a handful of their regulars against the Red Sox. Shortstop Dansby Swanson laced a two-run double in the first inning. Outfielder Cristian Pache hit an opposite-field triple that scored a run in the following frame. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Marcell Ozuna each had a hit.

“He’s been (going the other way) all spring, that’s the good thing,” manager Brian Snitker said of Pache, who’s expected to be the team’s starting center fielder. “Where that pitch was, how he drove it over there ... That’s really good. Like I said before, I thought in batting practice that Pache cleaned things up. He looks pretty good.”

- Right-hander Huascar Ynoa followed Morton, retiring the first six Red Sox he faced. He hit a bump in the sixth inning, allowing three hits and throwing a wild pitch. He recorded one out and was charged three runs. But the earlier portion of the outing showcased Ynoa’s best, and why the Braves believe he’ll be a valuable contributor.

- Lefty Grant Dayton, who’s competing for a bullpen spot, hasn’t pitched in a game this spring. Dayton had the flu, according to Snitker, and was set back. He threw a live batting practice several days ago and is scheduled to pitch Tuesday.

- The Braves are off Monday – one of their two free days during the exhibition schedule – and resume play Tuesday against the Pirates.