Braves announce 2021 spring training schedule

The Braves announced their 2021 spring training schedule Wednesday, a slate that includes 33 games from Feb. 27 to March 30.
CoolToday Park, the Braves' spring home in North Port, Florida, will host 17 games in its second season. The first home game will be March 1 against the Nationals.
The Braves close their exhibition schedule with games against the Twins and Red Sox in North Port before playing their final game against Boston in nearby Fort Myers on March 30. They’ll open the regular season April 1 in Philadelphia.
Below is the full schedule, which is subject to change, especially with regard to the coronavirus pandemic:
Feb. 27: Braves at Orioles
Feb. 28: Braves at Pirates
March 1: Braves vs. Nationals
March 2: Braves at Tigers
March 3: Braves vs. Cardinals
March 4: Braves vs. Red Sox
March 5: Braves vs. Tigers/Braves at Pirates
March 6: Braves vs. Twins
March 7: Braves at Red Sox
March 8: Off
March 9: Braves at Cardinals
March 10: Braves at Nationals
March 11: Braves vs. Twins
March 12: Braves vs. Rays
March 13: Braves at Phillies
March 14: Braves vs. Phillies/Braves at Twins
March 15: Braves vs. Orioles
March 16: Off
March 17: Braves at Blue Jays
March 18: Braves vs. Yankees
March 19: Braves at Rays
March 20: Braves vs. Orioles
March 21: Braves vs. Rays
March 22: Braves vs. Red Sox
March 23: Braves at Yankees
March 24: Braves vs. Pirates/Braves at Orioles
March 25: Braves vs. Blue Jays
March 26: Braves at Red Sox
March 27: Braves at Rays
March 28: Braves vs. Twins
March 29: Braves vs. Red Sox
March 30: Braves at Red Sox