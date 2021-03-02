Freddie Freeman raves about Cristian Pache: ‘He’s a special player’

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman high fives Andrelton Simmons (19) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 1, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

“Just watching him shag balls in the outfield is so much fun,” said Freeman, who’s watched Pache the past two days in camp. “I’ve never seen it before. I saw Andruw on the tapes before I got to the Braves. Watching him play center field, he’s the best I’ve ever seen on tape. I got to watch Andrelton Simmons at short, playing with him, and now I get to watch Cristian Pache play center field. It’s pretty special. How he handled what he was given last year, it’s going to be fun to watch. He’s so impressive. He looks great, and he looks like he’s trying to get that job. Hats off to him. He’s a special player we’re going to be watching for a long time.”

Pache is competing against veteran Ender Inciarte for the center-field job. He’s expected to win that competition and make his first opening-day start April 1 in Philadelphia, which officially will begin the Braves’ next era in the outfield with Pache and All-Star Ronald Acuna.