Carl Edwards opts out of Braves contract, becomes free agent

Carl Edwards’ bid to join the Braves’ bullpen officially ended.
Edwards opted out of his minor-league contract Thursday and became a free agent. He faced an uphill climb to make the Braves’ bullpen and will now try to catch on somewhere else.
Edwards, 29, had a generally solid spring training. He posted a 1.08 ERA in with eight strikeouts in eight games, though he also walked six hitters. Edwards worked himself into and out of trouble on a couple of occasions.
A non-roster invitee, Edwards was trying to beat the odds and earn a place on the Braves’ opening-day bullpen. The team has a deep selection of options, however, and the veteran didn’t separate himself.
Despite his inconsistent command, Edwards could appeal to other clubs seeking relief help. He has a resume, earning a 3.03 ERA and while striking out 12.4 batters per nine innings for the contending Cubs from 2016-18. He said earlier this week he’s past his recent injury issues and feels he can recapture that form.
After sending a pair of veterans to minor-league camp Thursday, the Braves’ roster now stands at 37 players.