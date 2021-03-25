X

Carl Edwards opts out of Braves contract, becomes free agent

Atlanta Braves reliever Carl Edwards delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Carl Edwards’ bid to join the Braves’ bullpen officially ended.

Edwards opted out of his minor-league contract Thursday and became a free agent. He faced an uphill climb to make the Braves’ bullpen and will now try to catch on somewhere else.

Edwards, 29, had a generally solid spring training. He posted a 1.08 ERA in with eight strikeouts in eight games, though he also walked six hitters. Edwards worked himself into and out of trouble on a couple of occasions.

A non-roster invitee, Edwards was trying to beat the odds and earn a place on the Braves’ opening-day bullpen. The team has a deep selection of options, however, and the veteran didn’t separate himself.

Despite his inconsistent command, Edwards could appeal to other clubs seeking relief help. He has a resume, earning a 3.03 ERA and while striking out 12.4 batters per nine innings for the contending Cubs from 2016-18. He said earlier this week he’s past his recent injury issues and feels he can recapture that form.

After sending a pair of veterans to minor-league camp Thursday, the Braves’ roster now stands at 37 players.

