Braves send two more players to minor-league camp

They optioned outfielder Guillermo Heredia and reassigned infielder Ryan Goins to minor-league camp. Neither player was expected to make the opening-day roster.

Heredia, 30, is 6-for-25 (.240) in 14 spring games. The Braves claimed him off waivers in February to bolster their organizational outfield depth. The Braves signed Goins to a minor-league deal two weeks ago, and he’s been productive. Goins, 33, is 9-for-23 (.391) with five RBIs in 16 games. He gives the Braves another veteran infielder in case of an emergency.