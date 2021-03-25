X

Braves send two more players to minor-league camp

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia hits the wall trying to make a play on Baltimore Orioles Austin Wynns leadoff double during the sixth inning of a spring baseball game at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 24 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves’ roster cutdowns continued Thursday.

They optioned outfielder Guillermo Heredia and reassigned infielder Ryan Goins to minor-league camp. Neither player was expected to make the opening-day roster.

Heredia, 30, is 6-for-25 (.240) in 14 spring games. The Braves claimed him off waivers in February to bolster their organizational outfield depth. The Braves signed Goins to a minor-league deal two weeks ago, and he’s been productive. Goins, 33, is 9-for-23 (.391) with five RBIs in 16 games. He gives the Braves another veteran infielder in case of an emergency.

The Braves have trimmed their roster by four players in the past two days. They also sent right-handers Kyle Wright and Jacob Webb to minor-league camp Wednesday. The major-league camp roster currently stands at 38.

