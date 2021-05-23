Bryse Wilson goes back to Triple-A, but he’s impressed

Wilson will continue his preparations in Gwinnett, hoping to make the most of his next major-league chance whenever it arrives. He’s used to it at this point, spending parts of the last four seasons between the majors and minors.

Wilson debuted in 2018 with an excellent start in Pittsburgh. It was his only major-league start that season and the first of three appearances. He appeared in six games each over the next two seasons, though he capped his 2020 campaign with a remarkable postseason start in which he outdueled Clayton Kershaw on the grand stage, creating the most intrigue around his prospects since 2018.

He’s already made five appearances, each of them starts, this season. If he continues pitching as he has lately, there will come a day in the nearer future he won’t have so many trips on I-285.

“Used to, the immaturity in me, I’d get sent down, and it’d just be like, ‘OK. I’m upset, obviously,’” Wilson said. “And we wouldn’t go down there and try to improve on anything. The big thing for me now is I get to go down there, it’s a bunch of great guys down there, great staff, and I can actually take that time and that start and work on things. Get better and figure out what I need to do to be the best pitcher I can be.”