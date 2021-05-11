ajc logo
Braves claim RHP Jay Flaa off waivers

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jay Flaa delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Atlanta Braves | 29 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves added another reliever Tuesday, claiming right-hander Jay Flaa off waivers from the Orioles, who designated him for assignment Saturday.

Flaa, 28, has one major-league appearance. It occurred earlier this season, when he pitched 1-1/3 innings against the Yankees. The North Dakota native has a three-pitch mix, including a fastball that sits around 93 mph.

Flaa was a sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft. He has a 3.41 ERA across 165 minor-league games. The Braves’ 40-man roster is full following the addition.

