Staying hot, Braves slug their way past Pirates again

Saturday marked Wilson’s first major-league appearance in 11 days. But both his recent starts should leave the team encouraged. In that span, he’s logged 12-2/3 innings, allowing three runs on 11 hits while striking out nine and walking two. His only mistake Saturday was a hanging pitch to catcher Michael Perez, who put the ball in the seats.

The Braves’ rotation has rounded into shape. This was their 14th quality start in their past 18 games. The fifth spot in the rotation remains fluid with Huascar Ynoa sidelined by a broken hand and Mike Soroka nowhere close to returning, if he does at all. Wilson has made his case for more innings in his past two showings.

The Pirates are considered among the least talented teams in the majors right now, and the Braves have taken advantage the past two nights. They’ve struggled maintaining their performance after big wins and consistency has eluded the team throughout the season, resulting in their 22-24 record.

Slowly, spectators are beginning to see the Braves’ expected form. As has been the case all season, they’ll have to show it for more than just a couple of games, but there’s reason to be encouraged.

The Braves will have the opportunity to take three of four from the rebuilding Pirates when the series concludes Sunday. Braves southpaw Max Fried (1-2, 5.46) will face Pirates righty JT Brubaker (3-3, 3.27).