Bryce Elder fans 11 in start for the Gwinnett Stripers

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. AP file photo
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder struck out 11 in eight innings as the Gwinnett Stripers rolled to a 10-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (29-27) in Triple-A play on Saturday night at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va.

Elder (3-1) turned in the longest start by a Striper this season, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. He walked two.

Former Georgia Tech star Luke Waddell blasted a first-inning grand slam for the Stripers (27-29).

The win, Gwinnett’s fourth in five games at Norfolk this week, secures the club’s fourth series victory of the year.

The Stripers scored six times against Justin Armbruester in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI double from Yuli Gurriel, RBI single from Phillip Evans, and the grand slam from Waddell. Evans and Luke Williams each added solo homers in the third and sixth, and Forrest Wall and Gurriel tacked on RBI singles in the eighth to make it 10-2.

4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO). Every member of the Gwinnett lineup had at least one hit, led by two-hit efforts from Wall, Williams, Gurriel, and Evans. Waddell had a game-high four RBIs.

Noteworthy: Elder’s 11 strikeouts tied his single-game career high, set on May 18, 2022 with Gwinnett vs. Memphis. Waddell’s grand slam – Gwinnett’s first this season – was the first homer of his Triple-A career, coming in his 76th game with the club. Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his 2-for-4 effort. Williams is batting .357 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.329 OPS over his last three games.

Next Game (Sunday, June 2): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Hurston Waldrep (NR) for the Stripers opposite RHP Chayce McDermott (1-3, 4.02 ERA) for the Tides.

