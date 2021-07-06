Braves unravel in sixth, are blown out by Pirates

2. Fried was charged six earned runs on seven hits over five innings. He threw 91 pitches (59 strikes). It was Fried’s worst outing since he allowed seven runs in a loss to the Marlins April 13. After that game, Fried was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

In his nine starts since returning from the IL, Fried had a 2.61 ERA. He looked much more like the pitcher that finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season. But Monday was a bump in the road, with Fried losing command of the zone in what became a big sixth inning for one of MLB’s worst teams.

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is greeted by Ozzie Albies after scoring on a double by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Fried didn’t have any room for error. The Braves’ offense, once again, was ineffective with runners in scoring position. They went 0-for-9 in such situations.

The game started well for the Braves, with outfielder Ronald Acuna’s single and first baseman Freddie Freeman’s double giving the Braves an immediate lead. But that was all they managed against Pirates starter Chase De Jong, who held the Braves to one run on four hits in earning his first win since 2018. De Jong had a 5.65 ERA over six starts entering the day.

“We just couldn’t do anything with him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I thought starting out we were getting off on a good foot in that first inning. He elevated his fastball and mixed in the breaking ball, we just couldn’t do anything with him.”

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with John Nogowski (69) as he crosses home plate in front of Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher Max Fried during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. It’s rare the Pirates find the offensive success they did Monday. They entered the night 27th in average (.226) and last in OPS (.648) and runs (285). Their 11 runs tied a season high.

Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel, hitting .224 with four homers and nine doubles coming in, homered twice (off Fried and Josh Tomlin) and doubled. He had six RBIs. It only counts as one loss, but Monday’s game was a disappointing way for the Braves to follow a 4-2 homestand.

“It’d be nice to bounce back tomorrow,” Snitker said. “Get a good night’s sleep tonight and come back and win tomorrow.”

5. The Braves will try to pull off the same trick three-straight times. They lost the series opener to the Mets last week only to rebound and take the next two. They lost the series opener against the Marlins before winning the next two. They’ll hope to do the same in Pittsburgh this week.

Pirates 11, Braves 1 (box score)

Stat to know

10 (The Braves lost by 10 runs Monday, tying their second-worst loss this season behind only a 13-2 loss to the Mets May 29.)

Quotable

“I think it would’ve been a different story if we could’ve kept building on that first inning, put a crooked number up there. I think that would’ve set a better tone. We just weren’t able to do it.” – Snitker

Up next

Brave righty Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.35) starts Tuesday against Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl (2-5, 5.16).