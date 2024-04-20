Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud goes from zero homers to three in one historic night

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
Updated 22 minutes ago

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud joined the franchise record books Friday when he launched three home runs in his team’s 8-3 win over Texas at Truist Park.

D’Arnaud homered twice off Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney before the stage was set for his finale. He cranked a grand slam off southpaw Jacob Latz, turning a 3-3 tie into a 7-3 lead.

Funny enough, d’Arnaud didn’t have a homer entering the night. “My timing has felt good,” d’Arnaud said. “We’ve just worked to make sure I stayed back and didn’t try to do too much with my lower half and stay short. Instant gratification.”

ExploreRead more about the Braves here

In the eighth, d’Arnaud stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to hit his fourth homer. The team stood at the rail of the dugout. “You hate to say it, but you’re almost expecting it,” starter Chris Sale said. D’Arnaud received a standing ovation before grounding out to short.

“I’m sure everybody was hoping to see something like that,” d’Arnaud said. “It didn’t work out, but we won. So it’s all good.”

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. This was the second of three home runs hit by d'Arnaud. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

D’Arnaud joined an exclusive list. Here are the Atlanta Braves to hit three homers in a single game:

Gene Oliver (1966)

Bob Tillman (1969)

Rico Carty (1970)

Mike Lum (1970)

Orlando Cepeda (1970)

Dale Murphy (1979)

Bob Horner (4 homers; 1986)

Ken Griffey (1986)

Jeff Treadway (1990)

Jeff Blauser (1992)

Andruw Jones (2002)

Chipper Jones (2006)

Mark Teixeira (2008)

Matt Kemp (2017)

Marcell Ozuna (2020)

Adam Duvall (twice in 2020; Duvall is the only other player to hit a grand slam in his three-homer outing)

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Travis d’Arnaud hits three homers as Braves top Rangers
56m ago
What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more
Spencer Strider on Braves: ‘They can win a World Series without me’
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president