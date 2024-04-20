Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud goes from zero homers to three in one historic night

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud joined the franchise record books Friday when he launched three home runs in his team’s 8-3 win over Texas at Truist Park.

D’Arnaud homered twice off Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney before the stage was set for his finale. He cranked a grand slam off southpaw Jacob Latz, turning a 3-3 tie into a 7-3 lead.

Funny enough, d’Arnaud didn’t have a homer entering the night. “My timing has felt good,” d’Arnaud said. “We’ve just worked to make sure I stayed back and didn’t try to do too much with my lower half and stay short. Instant gratification.”