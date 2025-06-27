Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in homers with 32, said Friday he will participate in next month's Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It's the first derby appearance for the 28-year-old known as Big Dumper. This season, Raleigh became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break.