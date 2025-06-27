Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in homers with 32, said Friday he will participate in next month's Home Run Derby.
The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
It's the first derby appearance for the 28-year-old known as Big Dumper. This season, Raleigh became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break.
“I’m excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase,” Raleigh said in a statement. “It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid.”
No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985.
Raleigh becomes the eighth Seattle player to compete in the derby, joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez along with Jay Buhner, Alex Rodriguez, Bret Boone, Robinson Canó and current teammate Julio Rodríguez. Griffey won the event in 1994, 1998 and 1999, and in 1993, he became the only player to hit the B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards on the fly.
Entering Friday, Raleigh was batting .275 with 69 RBIs, 15 doubles and 47 walks in 79 games.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Ronald Acuña Jr. will participate in Home Run Derby at Truist Park
Ronald Acuña Jr. will compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park, becoming the first Braves player to do so at home since Chipper Jones in 2000.
Featured
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball
The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.
Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight
Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.
Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune
A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.