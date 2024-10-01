Breaking: Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale officials warn plume ‘banking down’
Atlanta Braves to host watch parties for wild card series

Fans cheer during a watch party at The Battery at Truist Park after Braves player Jorge Soler hits a home run in the first inning of the first game of the World Series between the Braves and Astros being held Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Photo: Branden Camp for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

While the Braves are in San Diego for the best-of-three wild card playoff series beginning today, the team will host watch parties at The Battery outside Truist Park.

The parties will take place on the Plaza Green and will begin approximately an hour before game time. They will feature appearances by Blooper and The Home Depot Tools, performances by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and the Tomahawk Team, a live DJ, photo opportunities with larger-than-life inflatable Braves players and the Braves Foundation’s 50/50 raffle.

There will also be discounts on merchandise at the Braves Clubhouse store at Truist Park. Fans are encouraged to ‘Rep the A’ and post photos of themselves in Braves gear on social media with the hashtag #DigDeepATL.

The wild card series schedule is:

Tuesday: First pitch 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday: First pitch 8:38 p.m.

Thursday: First pitch 7:08 p.m. (if necessary)

