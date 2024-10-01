Atlanta Braves to host watch parties for wild card series

While the Braves are in San Diego for the best-of-three wild card playoff series beginning today, the team will host watch parties at The Battery outside Truist Park.

The parties will take place on the Plaza Green and will begin approximately an hour before game time. They will feature appearances by Blooper and The Home Depot Tools, performances by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and the Tomahawk Team, a live DJ, photo opportunities with larger-than-life inflatable Braves players and the Braves Foundation’s 50/50 raffle.

There will also be discounts on merchandise at the Braves Clubhouse store at Truist Park. Fans are encouraged to ‘Rep the A’ and post photos of themselves in Braves gear on social media with the hashtag #DigDeepATL.