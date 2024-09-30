Breaking: Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta
Atlanta Braves

MLB wild card playoff round schedule

Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The following is the Major League Baseball wild card playoff round schedule:

Tuesday, Game 1s

Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Royals at Orioles, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Game 2s

Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Royals at Orioles, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Game 3s*

Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Royals at Orioles, 4 p.m., ESPN

Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7 p.m., ESPN

Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

*If necessary. Game 3 times subject to change.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Remainder of Braves-Mets series postponed, doubleheader set for Monday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB postseason picture: Final (extra) day decides playoffs for Braves, Mets, D’Backs2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What the Braves must do to make the playoffs
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB postseason picture: Final (extra) day decides playoffs for Braves, Mets, D’Backs2h ago
Braves’ loss to Royals sets up simple scenario on Monday: Win one or go home
What the Braves must do to make the playoffs
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place order extended, I-20 reopened50m ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital