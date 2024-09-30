The following is the Major League Baseball wild card playoff round schedule:
Tuesday, Game 1s
Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Royals at Orioles, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Game 2s
Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Royals at Orioles, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Game 3s*
Tigers at Astros, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Royals at Orioles, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mets/Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7 p.m., ESPN
Braves/Mets at Padres, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
*If necessary. Game 3 times subject to change.
