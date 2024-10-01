Braves Report podcast: How they match up with the Padres

It came down to the wire, but the Braves won the final game of Monday’s doubleheader vs. the Mets to nab a wild-card spot and advance to the postseason.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss how Atlanta and San Diego match up, how the Braves got here despite being so injury-plagued and what the Braves rotation could look like, with pitcher Chris Sale dealing with back spasms.