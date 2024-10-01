Breaking: Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
Braves Report podcast: How they match up with the Padres

By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

It came down to the wire, but the Braves won the final game of Monday’s doubleheader vs. the Mets to nab a wild-card spot and advance to the postseason.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss how Atlanta and San Diego match up, how the Braves got here despite being so injury-plagued and what the Braves rotation could look like, with pitcher Chris Sale dealing with back spasms.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

