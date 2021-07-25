Braves starter Drew Smyly considered day-to-day

Smyly was further evaluated Sunday. He suffered no structural damage, manager Brian Snitker said. The team will see how he feels in the coming days before determining whether he’ll make his next start.

“Until he gets on the mound and throws his side (session), then we’ll know for sure,” Snitker said. “There wasn’t anything that came out of the checkup. Hopefully he’s good. We’ll know more when he’s running around (Monday) and he throws his side. We’ll make our determination then.”