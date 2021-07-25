ajc logo
Braves lefty Drew Smyly exits start early with knee pain

Atlanta Braves starter Drew Smyly throws a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Atlanta Braves starter Drew Smyly throws a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: Chris Szagola

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Braves left-hander Drew Smyly left his start Saturday after four innings because of left knee pain, the team said.

Smyly had just escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to keep the Phillies scoreless. He walked the first three batters of the inning before inducing a double play from Didi Gregorius and flyout from Travis Jankowski. The Braves led 6-0 when Smyly exited.

The southpaw has pitched well recently, and the Braves had won six of his past eight starts. Josh Tomlin followed Smyly on Saturday, covering the next 1-2/3 innings.

The Braves led the Phillies 7-1 in the seventh inning.

More to come ...

