Braves take over first place in NL East after sweeping Nationals

Caption Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam Duvall (14) during the third inning Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, against the Washington Nationals in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Swanson tormented the Nationals. He homered in each game of the series, including twice Saturday, to bring his season total to 24 home runs. He had nine RBIs in three games. Swanson already set the record for most single-season homers by a Braves shortstop, and he’s on pace to become the franchise’s first middle infielder with 30-plus homers since Dan Uggla (36) in 2011.

“I don’t say anything to him (about how he’s playing),” manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t want to screw him up. It’s something the way that ball carries when he hits it. Those at-bats he has are so good. So good.”

After the Nationals rallied to even the score, first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Austin Riley smashed back-to-back home runs to open the fifth and build a 5-3 lead. Such a sequence feels 2020-esque, when the Braves’ historically potent offense crushed its way to the NL Championship Series.

“At any point of time, someone can leave the yard, one through nine,” Riley said of the lineup. “It’s impressive. It just shows the depth. No matter what the situation is in the game, we’re still in it. We’re not out of it. It’s been a fun little run right now.”

Overall, the Braves hit 11 homers in the sweep. They’re averaging two homers a game over their last 12 contests while scoring six runs per game.

Braves 6, Nationals 5 (box score)

Drew Smyly hasn’t lost in his last 13 outings. The game started unraveling for him in the third, when the Nationals erased a 3-0 deficit with four hits. Smyly saw two reach in the fourth but kept the Nationals off the board. He allowed six hits over four frames. The Braves removed him for pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Despite the southpaw logging shorter outings, the Braves are 11-2 in Smyly’s last 13 starts. He last suffered a loss May 26 in Boston. After allowing 15 home runs over his first 10 starts, Smyly has surrendered five in his last 11 starts. He was followed by Jesse Chavez, who allowed two runs, and the combination of Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith, who kept Washington scoreless.

Smith finished the game for his 25th save. He issued two walks but Riley made a nice snag and throw to end the game.

And so once trailing in the division by 7-1/2 games in mid-June, the Braves have stormed back to the top of the standings. They’re 62-56 - a season-best six games above .500 after spending most of the campaign below the mark - with two last-place teams scheduled this week. The Braves maximized their opportunity in Washington, starting the nine-game road trip 3-0.

“I think everybody’s just starting to click a little bit,” Smyly said. “The bullpen has been really lights out for quite a while now. A lot of guys down there that can pitch the big inning and some high leverage innings. You feel comfortable with whoever’s on the mound. Like every guy they rolled out after me, you know that he’s going to come in and get the job done.

“And then we’ve been scoring a lot of runs. We’re hitting one through nine. The starting pitching has been really good. Max (Fried) has been great. Charlie (Morton) has been great. We’re getting (Huascar) Ynoa back soon. Ian (Anderson) is coming back soon. Touki (Toussaint) has been really good. He’s giving us a chance to win every game. So it’s just everybody doing their part.”

Next, the Braves travel to Miami and open a three-game series Monday against the Marlins. Touki Toussaint, a South Florida native, will start the opener against Marlins southpaw Braxton Garrett.