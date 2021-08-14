Huascar Ynoa will start Tuesday for Braves

- Reliever Richard Rodriguez was walking smoothly Saturday after getting hit in the left foot with a ball during his appearance Friday. He told Snitker he’s feeling good. Rodriguez hasn’t allowed a run in eight appearances with the Braves.

“He’s a pretty tough guy to be able to stay out there and finish that inning,” Snitker said.

- Second baseman Ozzie Albies and shortstop Dansby Swanson each hit his 21st homer Friday. The duo is vying to become the fifth middle-infield pairing in MLB history to each hit 25 home runs in a season. It was most recently achieved in 2019 by Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres.

- The Braves entered Saturday 8-2 in their past 10 games. They’re averaging 5.4 runs per game over that stretch. They’ve won five consecutive road games and six consecutive at Nationals Park.