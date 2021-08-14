Four solo homers lift Braves back into tie for first place

“I thought Josiah did a great job,” Morton said. “Then to put up some runs on the board off him, some great plays on defense, clutch swings, just an all-around really big night. That wasn’t easy for the guys to go out there and do that. It was great.”

3. It was the third straight game Albies homered and the fourth time he’s done so in five contests. He has seven RBIs in that span. Albies entered the day with 56 extra-base hits, second in the NL.

4. D’Arnaud’s homer was his third of the season but first since he returned from an 86-game stint on the injured list earlier this week. It was a reminder of what d’Arnaud can provide offensively, and what the Braves have missed in his absence.

“He’s a big part,” Swanson said. “Everyone saw last year how important he is. Personality wise, he fits right in. His game plans, pitch calling; there are so many things that go into being a great catcher. Travis works at it. It’s good to have him back. Thankful for him and that he’s healthy.

“It’s not necessarily even the homer tonight. It’s how he takes pitches. You can tell he’s seeing the ball well. How he controls the pitching staff is a big deal, too.”

5. Swanson’s defense loomed large, too. He had a phenomenal seventh inning to help reliever Richard Rodriguez keep his ERA at 0.00 as a Brave. Swanson made a nice play getting the lead runner at third base. He also made an athletic catch to end the inning with Nationals runners stranded at the corners.

“Dansby and Austin (made nice plays in the inning),” Snitker said. “Heads-up play by Austin. Two great plays by Dansby. The first one, throwing the guy out at third, it blows me away how he slows the game down. That’s the best play you have. I’m more amazed now because Austin is always right there. Those guys are really good together. Austin made a great play on the deflected ball. The two Dansby made. They’re game changers.”

Also of note: Left fielder Adam Duvall threw a runner out at home to end the fourth inning. It was the second time Duvall has thrown out a runner at home since rejoining the Braves July 30.

Braves 4, Nationals 2 (box score)

Stat to know

6 (The Braves have won six consecutive games at Nationals Park.)

Quotable

“I was trying to stay out of the food room. Actually, I took an hour-and-a-half nap.” – Snitker on how he spent the rain delay

Up next

The Braves and Nationals continue their series Saturday, though the forecast projects more rain in the Washington area. Braves lefty Max Fried (9-7, 3.81) is slated to face Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.83).