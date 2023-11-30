Braves single-game tickets for 2024 season on sale Friday

Braves single-game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale to the public Friday, the team announced Thursday. Braves insiders will have early access at 11 a.m., and the general public will have access starting at noon at braves.com/tickets.

The Braves home opener will be Friday, April 5, against the Diamondbacks. The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with four games against the Mets.

The promotional schedule, that includes several bobbleheads, was also announced. Some of the highlights are: