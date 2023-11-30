Braves single-game tickets for 2024 season on sale Friday

The Braves will give away a Hank Aaron bobblehead to commemorate the anniversary of his 715th home run on April 8, 2024.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
37 minutes ago

Braves single-game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale to the public Friday, the team announced Thursday. Braves insiders will have early access at 11 a.m., and the general public will have access starting at noon at braves.com/tickets.

The Braves home opener will be Friday, April 5, against the Diamondbacks. The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with four games against the Mets.

The promotional schedule, that includes several bobbleheads, was also announced. Some of the highlights are:

· April 8: Hank Aaron ‘74 Home Run Record Bobblehead in honor of the 50th anniversary of his record-breaking 715th home run

· April 24: Ronald Acuña Jr. 73 Stolen Bases Record Bobblehead (Part 1 of 3 in the Acuña series)

· May 7: Co-branded NAPA Cap

· May 15: Michael Harris II “Cloud” Chain

· May 28: Ronald Acuña Jr. 2023 NL MVP Bobblehead

· May 30: Matt Olson Franchise Home Run Record Bobblehead

· June 17: Braves Belt Bag

· July 23: Orlando Arcia “11″ Chain

· Aug. 1: Ronald Acuña Jr. 41 Home Runs Bobblehead

· Sept.n3: Sean Murphy “Two Thumbs Up” Bobblehead

· Sept. 24: City Connect Replica Jersey

Select ticket packages will also be available, including Girls Night Out on April 26, Star Wars on May 14, and Los Bravos on Sept. 25.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

