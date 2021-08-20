ajc logo
Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to new two-year contract

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud rips a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the 6th inning of a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud rips a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the 6th inning of a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
52 minutes ago

The Braves secured their starting catcher through at least the 2023 season Friday, signing Travis d’Arnaud to a new two-year contract.

D’Arnaud, who had been eligible to become a free agent after this season, got a $16 million deal that will pay him $8 million in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The contract also includes an $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

D’Arnaud, 32, won a Silver Slugger Award last year, his first with the Braves, when he batted .321 with nine home runs and a .919 OPS in 44 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He missed 86 games earlier this season with a torn thumb ligament before returning to action Aug. 11. He’s hitting .223 with three homers and a .646 OPS in 28 games this year.

His new deal matches the two-year, $16 million contract he signed with the Braves as a free agent in November 2019.

More to come on this story.

