Braves sign new catcher Sean Murphy to six-year contract

What this news also means: The Braves have exceeded the first luxury-tax threshold of $233 million. At this point, FanGraphs estimates Atlanta’s luxury-tax figure to be around $238 million. All along, the Braves said internally – then publicly – that they would cross the threshold and pay the 20% tax for the overages for a player and a deal that made sense. Giving a long-term extension to a core player qualified.

Anthopoulos has done it again.

Since taking the job in Atlanta five years ago, he has developed a blueprint for building a sustainable winner. He took the talent that existed in the organization upon his arrival and has blended it with his own magic.

The 28-year-old Murphy joins a core of players signed to long-term extensions: Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Matt Olson and Spencer Strider. The Braves – winners of five consecutive division titles and one World Series since Anthopoulos came to Atlanta – should be a force for years to come.

By all measures, Murphy is one of the game’s best backstops on both sides of the chalk.

Since his first full season in the majors in 2020, Murphy has posted 10 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. That ranks second behind the Phillies’ J.T Realmuto (12.6 WAR). Last season, Murphy led the American League with 5.1 WAR, which was the second-best mark for a catcher in the sport.

Last season, Murphy, who appeared in 148 games for the A’s, hit 18 home runs and tallied 66 RBIs. He led all AL primary catchers in doubles (37), RBIs (66), hits (134) and total bases (229).

Murphy is also an elite defender. In 2022, he threw out 19 baserunners, tied for fifth most in the majors. His 31.1% caught-stealing percentage was the third-best mark in baseball among catchers with as many attempts. He also started 116 games behind the plate, a testament to his durability.

Yes, the Braves traded a lot for him. The Braves sent catcher William Contreras, left-hander Kyle Muller, right-hander Royber Salinas, right-hander Freddy Tarnok, catcher Manny Piña and right-hander Justin Yeager away in the three-team deal.

At the time, it made sense. Even if the Braves had three catchers they liked, why not add one who is better than all three? Catcher is an important position, and there aren’t many players of Murphy’s caliber in baseball.

But now?

Now the trade looks even better. Time will tell, as it always does, how much the Braves truly gave up for him. But if Murphy – who is probably a top-5 catcher in the game – continues on his upward trajectory, then the Braves will look even better than they do now.

Murphy fits their culture, too. Those who know him best say he’s rather simple and isn’t at all flashy. He only wants to play baseball and win. On and off the field, he should be a positive presence.

This marks the fifth lengthy extension Anthopoulos has given a player in the last nine or so months. The Braves have also handed extensions out to Olson (eight years, $168 million), Riley (10 years, $212 million), Harris (eight years, $72 million) and Strider (six years, $75 million) in a busy 2022. Acuña and Albies are also signed to long-term deals.

The amazing part of all this: The Braves have a ton of talent on the roster and, as it stands, no player will make more than $22 million in a season on his current contract. Instead of spending lavishly in free agency, the Braves have dedicated their resources to extending young players.

For context on Murphy’s new deal: Veteran catcher Willson Contreras recently received a contract with an average annual value just shy of $18 million from the Cardinals. The average annual value on Realmuto’s deal is around $23 million. Murphy could end up being a real bargain for the Braves, who view catcher is a crucial position with the way they operate.

In baseball, success can be fleeting. The Braves, Anthopoulos has said publicly, understand this. The club takes nothing for granted in its day-to-day proceedings and its philosophy. The Braves have improved more and more in each year of Anthopoulos’ tenure.

The best part for fans?

With extensions like the one Murphy received, the Braves might only be getting started.