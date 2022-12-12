Braves acquire Oakland catcher Sean Murphy, per report

The Braves had a surplus of catchers, which might have led you to believe they were set at that position.
Instead, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos traded for one of baseball’s best catchers.
Despite having three catchers – about which he seemed genuinely excited – Anthopoulos acquired Oakland’s Sean Murphy, according to ESPN. It appears to be a three-team trade between the Braves, Athletics and Brewers,
The trade has not yet been announced, and pieces are still trickling out. Here’s what we know thus far:
Atlanta is sending catcher William Contreras to Milwaukee, per ESPN.
The Braves are also trading left-hander Kyle Muller to Oakland, a person familiar with the trade confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition, Manny Piña, one of the Braves’ backup catchers along with Contreras, appears headed to the Athletics.
Atlanta also traded right-hander Freddy Tarnok to the Athletics, according to FanSided.
MORE TO COME
