Braves sign first-round pick LHP Cam Caminiti

The Braves signed first-round pick Cam Caminiti for $3,556,300, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Friday. The 17-year-old pitcher received full slot value for the No. 24 overall pick.

The first prep player selected, Caminiti – a Saguaro (Arizona) High product – is the first player selected in the first round to receive completely full-slot value under Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis was the first to report Caminiti’s deal.