Braves sign first-round pick LHP Cam Caminiti

The Braves signed first-round pick Cam Caminiti for $3,556,300, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Friday. The 17-year-old pitcher received full slot value for the No. 24 overall pick.
The first prep player selected, Caminiti – a Saguaro (Arizona) High product – is the first player selected in the first round to receive completely full-slot value under Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.
MLB.com’s Jim Callis was the first to report Caminiti’s deal.
This marked the fifth consecutive year the Braves invested their top pick in a pitcher. And they were thrilled to land Caminiti, a southpaw who went 9-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 52-2/3 innings. Caminiti gives the Braves a high-upside uber young pitcher to add in their increasingly pitcher-laden farm system.
