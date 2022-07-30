Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects

Right-hander Owen Murphy was the Braves’ first-round selection (No. 20). They signed Murphy for $2,556,900 (an under-slot value). Murphy was 9-0 with a 0.12 ERA last season for Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverdale, Ill.

Other notable draftees include right-hander JR Ritchie from Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge Island, Wash. Ritchie, who was committed to UCLA, was the No. 35 overall pick. The Braves added that pick as part of the Drew Waters trade with Kansas City.