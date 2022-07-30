ajc logo
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects

Owen Murphy is selected by the Braves with the 20th pick of the 2022 MLB draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Owen Murphy is selected by the Braves with the 20th pick of the 2022 MLB draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Braves signed all 22 of their 2022 draftees, along with five undrafted prospects, the team announced Saturday. The group includes 13 pitchers, six infielders, four outfielders and four catchers.

Right-hander Owen Murphy was the Braves’ first-round selection (No. 20). They signed Murphy for $2,556,900 (an under-slot value). Murphy was 9-0 with a 0.12 ERA last season for Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverdale, Ill.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Other notable draftees include right-hander JR Ritchie from Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge Island, Wash. Ritchie, who was committed to UCLA, was the No. 35 overall pick. The Braves added that pick as part of the Drew Waters trade with Kansas City.

Second-round righty Cole Phillips (Boerne High School, Boerne, Texas) underwent Tommy John surgery in April, but owns a fastball that’s hit triple digits. The team’s other second-round selection was Auburn right-hander Blake Burkhalter, a reliever whom the team will develop as a starter. Burkhalter could move quickly through the system.

The undrafted signees: left-hander Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern), catcher Nick Clarno (Lenoir-Rhyne), catcher Harry Owen (Cosumnes River College, Sacramento, Calif.), right-hander Hunter Riggins (Southern Mississippi) and outfielder Bryson Worrell (East Carolina).

This was the Braves’ fourth draft under vice president of scouting Dana Brown. Under Brown, they’ve selected players such as Shea Langeliers, Braden Shewmake, Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Ryan Cusick.

After promoting so many premier prospects in recent years, plus sending several players to Oakland in the Matt Olson trade in March, the Braves are rebuilding their farm system, especially at the lower levels. Still, they’ve received important contributions from two rookies this season in outfielder Michael Harris and Strider. Both players are among the favorites for National League rookie of the year.

