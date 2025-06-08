Braves Report: Y’all some haters

Arrr, mateys. There be Pirates on the horizon.

And Spencer Strider, too.

Let’s talk about ‘em both — plus last night’s walk-off win, your thoughts on Brian Snitker and Eddie Rosario getting designated for assignment.

THE SERIES AHEAD

Calvin: “I wonder where we go when we die.”

Hobbes: “Pittsburgh?”

Calvin: “You mean if we’re good or if we’re bad?”

📺 How to watch: Braves-Pirates gets underway at 6:40 p.m. from beautiful PNC Park. Saturday and Sunday’s games are at 4:05 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., respectively.

All on FanDuel Sports Network, though Sunday’s contest is also on MLB Network for our out-of-market friends.

⚾ The starters: We’re set for Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06) vs. Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06) tonight. Saturday’s got AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Andrew Heaney, with Chris Sale (1-3, 4.07) vs. Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 6.16) on Sunday.

📝 The scouting report: The Pirates are 12-26 on the season and have lost nine of their last 10 games. They fired their manager on Thursday.

It looks like the Braves will miss their young pitching phenom, Paul Skenes, too.

BALD-FACED WIN

Who’s glad Drake Baldwin isn’t mucking around in Triple-A?

Starting everyday or not, the young catcher’s getting better and better — and helping the big-league Braves win along the way.

After closer Raisel Iglesias gave the Reds a 4-2 lead in Thursday’s series finale with Cincinnati (remember when I wrote about opposing batters hitting him harder than ever before?), Eli White and Michael Harris II helped tie things back up in the bottom of the ninth.

Then it was Baldwin time.

In the top of the 11th, he nailed the Reds’ Blake Dunn trying to steal second.

he nailed the Reds’ Blake Dunn trying to steal second. In the bottom of the 11th, he lined a single to left, scoring Ozzie Albies and winning the game.

The first walk-off hit of his career.

We love the Drake.

ASSESSING SNITKER

Not so much Brian Snitker, apparently!

Yesterday, on the heels of a questionable decision to put Eddie Rosario in as a pinch hitter, I asked readers like you to weigh in on the manager’s performance.

🤨 A total of 120 people took time out of their day to send their responses. Is that a scientifically sound sampling? Nope. But it’s a whole lot more emails than I usually get.

And as it turns out … y’all are ready to oust the man who’s dedicated his whole adult life to this organization.

Hopefully you can read that pie chart, but if not: nearly 54% of folks who responded said they’re ready for Snitker to retire.

That was by far the biggest slice. But to be fair, the more optimistic crowd isn’t too far off — if you combine the “still my guy!” and “not thrilled but it’s fine” options.

🤨 Tyler’s take: I guess I’m a “not thrilled but it’s fine” guy?

The Rosario decision was certainly an odd one. Eli White’s already on a heater — why abandon that to try and start someone else’s? I also understand why some of Snitker’s nonchalant-seeming comments have rubbed fans the wrong way.

Maybe it is time for fresh blood, at some point in the not-so-distant future — but barring cheating or criminal activity, I’m not one to call for someone’s job.

And definitely not this someone’s.

STRIDER WATCH

Braves ace Spencer Strider will throw another bullpen session Saturday as he continues working his way back from a hamstring strain.

After that? The Braves will decide if he needs a minor league rehab start — or if he’s ready to pop right back into the big league rotation.

💪 Strider’s raring to go: “In my perfect world, we wouldn’t be throwing another bullpen. It’s probably a good thing that I’m not making the decision.”

More details — and an interesting look at Strider’s use of a high-tech armband — here.

ROSARIO OUT

The Braves announced just a little while ago that the aforementioned Rosario had been designated for assignment. The team called up infielder Luke Williams to replace him.

We’ll see what the future holds for the 2021 NLCS MVP — as we’ve seen plenty of times this season, DFA doesn’t always mean goodbye.

🤔 In the meantime: Outcast outfielder Jarred Kelenic was a single short of the cycle for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Overall, he’s slashing .265/.390/.471 in 10 games since being sent down.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

There’s something about those hip gyrations that let you know Money Mike is an Atlanta guy, born and bred.

Until next time.