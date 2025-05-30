Breaking: Kemp hopes to partner with Trump to avoid messy GOP battle for Georgia Senate seat
Braves Report: Snitker’s odd decision

Plus: Spencer Strider and Raisel Iglesias.
By
48 minutes ago

Next time the Braves are within a game of .500, I’m not going to mention it.

The first two times didn’t go so well.

Let’s talk about Brian Snitker, Spencer Strider and Raisel Iglesias instead!

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

I’m calling it (or, you know, jinxing it): Schwelly puts forth a stellar outing tonight to get the Braves the series win over the Reds.

📺 How to watch: First pitch arrives at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The starters: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92) vs. Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27).

🙌 Bobblehead: The first 15,000 folks through the gates get a Raisel Iglesias bobblehead.

  • More on that, and Iglesias’ 2025 performance, momentarily.

ASSESSING SNITKER

Braves manager Brian Snitker during a recent game against the Rockies.

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

The Braves lost 4-3 last night. Grant Holmes surrendered four runs in 5⅓ innings and a Drake Baldwin home run and a sixth-inning rally weren’t quite enough to make up the difference.

🤨 But the most curious event came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

That’s when Snitker decided to put in Eddie Rosario (who’s mustered one hit in eight total plate appearances this season) to pinch hit for Eli White (who’s been a doubles machine since becoming a lineup regular).

The result? A game-ending strikeout.

The skipper later explained his thought process, saying (accurately) that Reds closer Emilio Pagan has been much tougher on right-handed hitters like White.

He also said he “thought maybe Eddie could re-create some old magic.”

Now, I’m not one to freak out about a single managerial decision in May, however silly it may seem. But a lot of fans were irate — and there seems to be more virtual consternation than usual surrounding Snitker this season.

🤨 Which brings us to today’s poll question: How are you feeling about Snitker’s managerial performance?

A. That’s still my guy!

B. Ready for him to retire.

C. Not thrilled, but it’s fine.

D. I always complain about the manager (or the pitching coach, or the hitting coach). Just ignore me.

Shoot me an email with your answer, and perhaps I’ll round up the responses for tomorrow’s newsletter.

MAKING STRIDES?

Hamstrung Braves ace Spencer Strider threw a bullpen session Wednesday and, according to the team, felt good.

They were waiting to see how he felt today before determining the next step in his recovery … which has seemed oddly devoid of concrete updates.

Expect Strider to speak to reporters later this afternoon.

🔗 Bonus link: Waldrep works through ‘growing pains’ at Triple-A Gwinnett

RAISEL GETTING ROCKED

Part of the Raisel Iglesias bobblehead the Braves are giving out to the first 15,000 fans into Truist Park tonight.

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

As I mentioned, tonight is Raisel Iglesias bobblehead night at Truist Park. The tiny likeness of the Braves closer has his arms raised in the air, an homage to his usual postsave celebration.

But the road to such celebrations has been a tad bumpy thus far this season.

The usually reliable Iglesias has never blown more than four saves in a season with Atlanta — and he’s already blown two this year. He‘s created several other unpleasant moments and just … doesn’t quite look the same.

📊 With that in mind, I took a look at the numbers. The *really nerdy* numbers.

Not sure I’m breaking new ground here, and the usual caveats about small sample size apply. But per MLB.com’s Baseball Savant site:

  • Batters are, on average, hitting Iglesias’ pitches 7 mph harder than last year (93.4 vs. 86, in terms of exit velocity).
  • They’re also hitting balls hard (which has a tangible definition I won’t get into) nearly 40% more often than in 2024.
  • Iglesias’ whiff rates (which are exactly what they sound like) are also way down — particularly on his slider, which batters are hitting a robust .500 on so far this season.

Iglesias’ pitch velocity, spin rates and movement are, generally speaking, down slightly compared to previous seasons. Is that the difference? Maybe, maybe not.

📊 But the bottom line is this: Opposing batters are hitting Iglesias harder and more often. And that’s never a good thing.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies prepares to wrestle — I mean tag — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz after De La Cruz slid past the base Wednesday.

Credit: Butch Dill/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.

