The Braves are 12-15 and headed into a series against the Rockies — who are, objectively, the worst team in baseball.

Might they return to Atlanta a .500 ballclub? Already?

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

“Huh. I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than this.” — Harry Dunne, “Dumb & Dumber”

📺 How to watch: First pitch from Denver arrives at 8:40 p.m. Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network.

⚾ The starters: Bryce Elder (0-1, 5.57 ERA) vs. Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: The Rockies have won four games this year, and just one in the past two weeks or so. They’ve struck out more than anyone else, sport the second-highest team ERA and have been outscored by 69 runs — by far the biggest gap in baseball.

So … yeah. Not good.

UNIQUE EXPERIENCES

Credit: Rick Scuteri/AP Credit: Rick Scuteri/AP

Sunday’s 6-4 loss in the series finale against Arizona was a bit of a bummer.

Spencer Schwellenbach struggled (relatively speaking) for the second time in three starts. Ozzie Albies continued looking a little lost with runners in scoring position (he’s now 2-for-16 with RISP and two outs).

But hey. A series win is a series win.

The game I really want to talk about is Saturday’s. The one where Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez hit four home runs and the Braves still won.

Suarez became just the 19th player in major league history with a four-homer game — and just the third whose team ultimately lost.

Oddly enough, the Braves’ Bob Horner (1986) is one of the others on that list.

All that said: What’s the most unique baseball thing you’ve ever witnessed in person?

My two oddest experiences as a fan are probably 1) the infamous infield fly rule game and 2) Ubaldo Jimenez’s no-hitter against the Braves at Turner Field in 2010.

The latter was a weird one because Jimenez walked so many guys early that it was easy to overlook the fact he was going for a no-no — especially when you’re in the upper deck with a bunch of college friends. And, uh, alcohol.

Anyway … I’m more interested in hearing about your experiences. Shoot me an email!

ANDERSON RETURNS

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

Ian Anderson is a Brave again — but for how long?

Atlanta claimed Anderson off waivers Sunday, shortly after he was cut by the Angels (the team the Braves traded him to a month ago).

The former postseason workhorse put up an ugly 11.57 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Halos.

He also walked seven batters, continuing the control issues that helped lead to his departure.

The Braves haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday’s game in Colorado, but our pal Justin Toscano deems Anderson an unlikely choice.

🤔 Sure feels like AJ Smith-Shawver could get another shot.

WANNA RACE?

The Braves announced a fun new addition to Atlanta’s forthcoming All-Star festivities: a road race honoring Hank Aaron.

The 4.4 miler (see what they did there?) will start and finish outside Center Parc Stadium, where the site marking Aaron’s 715th home run still stands. The course otherwise meanders through the nearby Summerhill neighborhood and is open to strollers, dogs and anyone 9 or older.

Check out the Atlanta Track Club’s website to sign up for the July 13 race.

And while you’re at it: Don’t forget to register for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race! Wednesday’s the last day to enter the lottery.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It feels more like things are evening out now, the whole league. I think we're over the beginning of the year and things are going to start settling in and being what we're used to here. - Braves manager Brian Snitker

Until next time.