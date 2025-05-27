Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Time to tap the Rockies

Plus: Ian Anderson returns
By
1 hour ago

The Braves are 12-15 and headed into a series against the Rockies — who are, objectively, the worst team in baseball.

Might they return to Atlanta a .500 ballclub? Already?

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

“Huh. I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than this.” — Harry Dunne, “Dumb & Dumber”

📺 How to watch: First pitch from Denver arrives at 8:40 p.m. Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network.

⚾ The starters: Bryce Elder (0-1, 5.57 ERA) vs. Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: The Rockies have won four games this year, and just one in the past two weeks or so. They’ve struck out more than anyone else, sport the second-highest team ERA and have been outscored by 69 runs — by far the biggest gap in baseball.

So … yeah. Not good.

UNIQUE EXPERIENCES

Braves first baseman Matt Olson snags the final out of Atlanta's win over Arizona on Saturday.

Credit: Rick Scuteri/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Rick Scuteri/AP

Sunday’s 6-4 loss in the series finale against Arizona was a bit of a bummer.

Spencer Schwellenbach struggled (relatively speaking) for the second time in three starts. Ozzie Albies continued looking a little lost with runners in scoring position (he’s now 2-for-16 with RISP and two outs).

But hey. A series win is a series win.

The game I really want to talk about is Saturday’s. The one where Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez hit four home runs and the Braves still won.

  • Suarez became just the 19th player in major league history with a four-homer game — and just the third whose team ultimately lost.
  • Oddly enough, the Braves’ Bob Horner (1986) is one of the others on that list.

All that said: What’s the most unique baseball thing you’ve ever witnessed in person?

My two oddest experiences as a fan are probably 1) the infamous infield fly rule game and 2) Ubaldo Jimenez’s no-hitter against the Braves at Turner Field in 2010.

The latter was a weird one because Jimenez walked so many guys early that it was easy to overlook the fact he was going for a no-no — especially when you’re in the upper deck with a bunch of college friends. And, uh, alcohol.

Anyway … I’m more interested in hearing about your experiences. Shoot me an email!

ANDERSON RETURNS

Pitcher Ian Anderson was an Angel on April 17. Anderson was picked up on waivers by the Braves over the weekend.

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

Ian Anderson is a Brave again — but for how long?

Atlanta claimed Anderson off waivers Sunday, shortly after he was cut by the Angels (the team the Braves traded him to a month ago).

  • The former postseason workhorse put up an ugly 11.57 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Halos.
  • He also walked seven batters, continuing the control issues that helped lead to his departure.

The Braves haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday’s game in Colorado, but our pal Justin Toscano deems Anderson an unlikely choice.

🤔 Sure feels like AJ Smith-Shawver could get another shot.

WANNA RACE?

The Braves announced a fun new addition to Atlanta’s forthcoming All-Star festivities: a road race honoring Hank Aaron.

The 4.4 miler (see what they did there?) will start and finish outside Center Parc Stadium, where the site marking Aaron’s 715th home run still stands. The course otherwise meanders through the nearby Summerhill neighborhood and is open to strollers, dogs and anyone 9 or older.

Check out the Atlanta Track Club’s website to sign up for the July 13 race.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It feels more like things are evening out now, the whole league. I think we're over the beginning of the year and things are going to start settling in and being what we're used to here.

- Braves manager Brian Snitker

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.

About the Author

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Eli White, right, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Braves leave Phoenix with a series win and momentum in young season

Ian Anderson back with Braves after they claim him off waivers

Just about a month after the Braves traded Ian Anderson to the Angels, he is back with the Atlanta team.

Braves see 3-game win streak snapped in 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Eli White, right, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Braves leave Phoenix with a series win and momentum in young season

Braves see 3-game win streak snapped in 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

Ian Anderson back with Braves after they claim him off waivers

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.