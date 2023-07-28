Braves Report podcast: Recapping the Red Sox series, plus trade deadline preview

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black welcome a group of AJC subscribers into the virtual studio.

You’ll hear Justin break down the Red Sox series, explain why the Braves added three more pitchers and set the stage for what the team could do at the trade deadline.

Our subscribers also have a lot of questions for our “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

