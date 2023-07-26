Braves notes: Yonny Chirinos excited for opportunity, Austin Riley on weekly honor

BOSTON – In June, the Braves acquired Ben Heller, who fell victim to a roster crunch, from the Rays.

On Sunday, the Braves claimed Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Rays. He had struggled recently, and Rays designated him for assignment because they couldn’t option him (more on that later on).

“It was surprising,” Chirinos said through interpreter Franco García. “But I understand that it’s a business. I was surprised when I heard that had happened, but I thank God that I was picked up by this team.”

On Tuesday, Chirinos reported to Fenway Park for his new team. His arrival comes with a few questions, like: How will the Braves utilize him? And can they tap into his upside?

What Chirinos would like to do is no secret.

“I like to start, but I’m just waiting to hear what role I’ll have as part of this team,” Chirinos said. “Whatever role is given to me, I’m going to (give) a maximum effort and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Chirinos has a 4.02 ERA over 62-2/3 innings. He started four of the 15 games in which he pitched for the Rays. He provided them with length. He went more than five innings in three of those four starts, though one was a poor outing.

Of Chirinos, manager Brian Snitker said: “Another guy that can either start or relieve.”

The Braves are starting Spencer Strider on Wednesday. They’re off Thursday. Michael Soroka, whom they optioned after Sunday’s game, would’ve been in line to start Friday’s game. That leaves a vacancy, but because of Monday’s off day, Bryce Elder would be on regular rest to start Friday if the Braves wanted to go that route.

It seems (only from speculation) possible that Chirinos could make a start this weekend versus the Brewers at Truist Park. Until then, he’s technically a fresh arm they can use however they see fit.

“I’m excited to be here,” Chirinos said. “Like I previously said, I would love the opportunity to start, but that’s out of my control, really. Whatever role is given to me and whatever I have to do, I’m just going to do my best to help the team win, and that’s my main objective.”

The Braves wanted to take a chance on Chirinos. They sent down Soroka.

Why?

“Options,” Snitker said. “He’s got options, and is an optionable guy. It’s all about keeping depth.”

Chirinos has more than five years of service time, which means the Braves cannot option him without his consent. Plus, Soroka’s performance had been only OK. He went six innings in his most recent start, but hasn’t looked crisp all the time.

Chirinos is excited to be with the Braves. When he entered the clubhouse he saw a familiar face: Charlie Morton, who was his teammate with the Rays.

“I learned a lot from him, and so I’m excited to be in a clubhouse with him again, just because a player of his experience and his knowledge, there’s really so much that I can learn from him, so I’m excited to be together with him again,” Chirinos said.

Riley on NL Player of the Week honor

When Austin Riley gets hot, he is like few hitters.

Last week, he homered in five consecutive games, which tied a franchise record. This was one of his classic hot streaks.

He won National League Player of the Week for his effort.

“Just going out there and playing free baseball, and just letting the game come to me, and not trying to go out there and force things,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I did. And that was obviously a huge honor. But today’s the start of a new week, and I just want to win ballgames. That’s the main goal.”

Elledge elects free agency

The Braves on Sunday designated righty Seth Elledge for assignment. He cleared waivers, so they outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

He instead elected free agency.

Elledge had that right because he already had been outrighted in his career. Players who have been outrighted at least once can reject that assignment and choose free agency.

Elledge didn’t pitch in a game for the Braves.