Braves Report podcast: Offseason priorities and award winners

Atlanta Braves
By Jay Black
31 minutes ago

The World Series hangover will remain for a while, but the Braves have already started working on how they will defend their 2021 title.

In this edition of the Braves Report Podcast from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, beat reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black discuss where the Freddie Freeman negotiations stand, what to do about the outfield and who should be the award winners for 2021.

Jay Black
