Braves Report podcast: Offense explodes to take 2 of 3 from Reds

The Braves had back-to-back wins and impressive offensive performances vs. the Reds, hitting a record four three-run home runs in Thursday’s 15-3 victory.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the onslaught of runs, starter Chris Sale’s outing and his Cy Young odds, what the Braves need to do in their upcoming series with the Marlins and where Atlanta sits in the wild-card standings.