Breaking: Burt Jones’ texts show internal GOP rifts over Trump during 2020 election battle
Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Offense explodes to take 2 of 3 from Reds

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves had back-to-back wins and impressive offensive performances vs. the Reds, hitting a record four three-run home runs in Thursday’s 15-3 victory.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the onslaught of runs, starter Chris Sale’s outing and his Cy Young odds, what the Braves need to do in their upcoming series with the Marlins and where Atlanta sits in the wild-card standings.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves Report: Fast start to series with Dodgers and sting of loss Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves blow out Reds, hit four 3-run homers to back Cy Young front-runner Chris Sale
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves fall to two games out of a playoff spot with meltdown loss to Reds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani becomes first player with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season58m ago
Braves blow out Reds, hit four 3-run homers to back Cy Young front-runner Chris Sale
Ozzie Albies will return to the Braves on Friday, bat right-handed only
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI