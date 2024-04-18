Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Home after sweet sweep in Houston

Atlanta Braves closer pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Houston. The Braves won 5-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ sweep of the Astros in Houston.

Hear from manager Brian Snitker and pitcher Max Fried.

Barrett also previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Texas Rangers with Matt McClearin of Sportsradio 96.7 in Dallas.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

