Braves Report podcast: Home after sweet sweep in Houston

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ sweep of the Astros in Houston.

Hear from manager Brian Snitker and pitcher Max Fried.

Barrett also previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Texas Rangers with Matt McClearin of Sportsradio 96.7 in Dallas.

