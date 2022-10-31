AJC Braves Report Podcast: Braves offseason preview

The Braves don’t have a lot of problems to fix in 2023, but they do have some important questions to answer.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Mark Bradley and Jay Black take a deep dive into what the priorities will be as president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos resets his roster.
Our team will discuss if Atlanta will be able to bring back Dansby Swanson and if not, how will he be replaced?
We will also look at if Kenley Jansen and Marcell Ozuna will return. Plus, what the Braves will do about their left-field situation and what surprise moves could Anthopoulos make?
