Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’

Something you should know first: Anthopoulos doesn’t discuss ongoing negotiations. It’s a policy of his. He acknowledges it and is transparent about that.

Asked his confidence level about re-signing Swanson, the Braves’ baseball operations leader said it’s difficult to provide those odds. After all, anything can happen. But he praised Swanson, perhaps offering some insight into how the Braves view the shortstop.

“He’s always been a good teammate, but I think he rose to a new level this year as a teammate,” Anthopoulos said. “I told him that as well. I’ve been so impressed with him across the board, but he’s as good a teammate as you’re going to find.”

Toward season’s end, with the postseason approaching, Anthopoulos was around the clubhouse more. He saw Swanson’s leadership qualities up close.

“The responsibility that he took on that he didn’t need to – but that’s just who he is – was incredible to see,” Anthopoulos said.

The Braves and Swanson discussed a contract extension during the second half of the season. The sides are believed to have exchanged figures.

This season, Swanson hit .277 with a .776 OPS. He homered 25 times and drove in 96 runs, the latter of which is a career high. In the postseason, he went 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts.

Other notable Braves free agents are Kenley Jansen, Adam Duvall, Robbie Grossman and Luke Jackson.

Jansen’s case is interesting because the Braves have Raisel Iglesias, a proven closer, under contract through 2025. Jansen led the National League with 41 saves, and one more save would have put him in a tie for first in all of baseball. Jansen posted a 3.38 ERA, struck out 85 batters and walked 22. He blew seven saves.

“He was awesome,” Anthopoulos said of Jansen. “We’d love to have him back.”

This season, manager Brian Snitker deployed Iglesias in high-leverage spots while saving Jansen for the ninth. The Braves seem to like the idea of having both in the same bullpen.

This – Anthopoulos on the closer situation in 2023 – also seemed telling: “How all that plays out is yet to be determined. But, no, there’s no plans as of this moment. We have Iglesias under contract, who is a fantastic reliever that has experience doing all kinds of roles. But if we could get a guy like Jansen back, that would be phenomenal.”

Anthopoulos is always active. He works tirelessly to ensure the Braves are positioned to contend. But the roster he just fielded was talented. He may not have to do a ton this offseason.

He will have to decide what to do with the team’s free agents.

“We had a 101-win team with all these guys here, right?” he said. “We’d love to have all these guys back.”

Ozzie Albies, Mike Soroka will be ready to go in the spring

It seemed like Ozzie Albies (fractured pinkie) might have been able to play in the National League Championship Series if the Braves had advanced. He told Anthopoulos he would be good to go, at least.

Anthopoulos said Albies felt good swinging from the left side. As of Saturday night, the switch-hitter wasn’t feeling 100% when swinging from the right side. He’ll be ready to go for spring training.

Late in September, Mike Soroka went on the injured list with elbow soreness. The Braves shut him down. Soroka, who had been pitching in Triple-A, should be ready for spring training.

Kirby Yates is healthy

The Braves, Anthopoulos said, considered activating Kirby Yates for the regular-season finale in Miami. They didn’t do it because they would’ve had to option Bryce Elder to Triple-A, and pitchers who are optioned to the minors must remain there for a minimum of 15 days.

At the time, the Braves hadn’t set their postseason roster. They didn’t want to eliminate Elder by optioning him.

Yates ended the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. But he is healthy.

He allowed four earned runs over seven innings for the Braves in 2022, as he returned from Tommy John surgery. He has one more year on his deal with the Braves.

Woes in day games

This might be fitting: The Braves’ season-ending loss came in a day game. So, too, did their Game 1 loss.

The Braves went 24-27 in day games in the regular season. Those woes continued into the postseason.

It might be impossible to pinpoint a reason for these struggles. It could be random.

“Hadn’t really thought of it, honestly,” Snitker said Sunday.