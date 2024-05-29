Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Nick Green

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by Bally Sports Braves analyst Nick Green to discuss how the Braves move forward without Ronald Acuña Jr.

Barrett also recaps a 2-0 win for the Braves in game 2 of their series with the Washington Nationals.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Max Fried, Marcell Ozuna, Sean Murphy and Spencer Schwellenbach.