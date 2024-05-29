Braves Report podcast: A conversation with Nick Green

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by Bally Sports Braves analyst Nick Green to discuss how the Braves move forward without Ronald Acuña Jr.
Barrett also recaps a 2-0 win for the Braves in game 2 of their series with the Washington Nationals.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Max Fried, Marcell Ozuna, Sean Murphy and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Credit: GDC & AJC staff photo