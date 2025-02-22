Braves Report: Opening Day, baby

Beat reporter Justin Toscano joins us on Fridays, too.

Sound good?

Shoot me an email with thoughts about what you want to see in this space moving forward — or anything else! Curious about the Braves bullpen? Need a Battery restaurant rec? Everything’s fair game.

Now ... let’s get ready for first pitch.

TODAY’S MATCHUP

Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

The Braves take on the Padres at 4:10 p.m. Eastern. The game’s on both FanDuel Sports Network channels as well as Peachtree TV.

Reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale gets the start for Atlanta. Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA in 2024) takes the mound for San Diego.

Schedule symmetry: The Braves’ 2024 season, of course, ended in San Diego. With Sale unable to go because of back spasms, an already injury-riddled Atlanta squad bowed out of the best-of-three Wild Card series after two games.

SAY HI (AND GOODBYE)

Meanwhile: New Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar is hitting leadoff and set to face the team he played for the last five seasons (including last year’s career-best campaign).

Here’s another reminder of who else is new to the 2025 Braves — and who’s gone from the 2024 team.

➡️ New to Atlanta: The Braves added utility infielder Nick Allen, outfielder Bryan de la Cruz and relievers Hector Neris, Enyel De Los Santos and Jose Suarez.

Veteran catcher James McCann, outfielder Alex Verdugo and old friends Craig Kimbrel and Jesse Chavez are all starting at Triple-A Gwinnett after signing late in the spring.

⬅️ Moving on elsewhere: Ian Anderson (Angels), Travis d’Arnaud (Angels), Max Fried (Yankees), Tyler Matzek (Yankees), AJ Minter (Mets), Charlie Morton (Orioles)

SEASON-OPENING STORYLINES

Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP

1. Top catching prospect Drake Baldwin is set for his big league debut today. If you missed it, you’ll want to spend some time with Mr. Toscano’s deep dive into the “humble” 25-year-old’s journey.

The former third-round draft pick figures to get plenty of time behind the plate until veteran Sean Murphy returns from a his cracked rib in a few weeks. Baldwin’s early performance will determine what happens after that.

For what it’s worth: Baldwin bats lefty. Murphy bats right.

2. The starting rotation won’t have Max Fried for the first time since 2016. Spencer Strider figures to be back sometime in late April. In the meantime, the Braves will turn to Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant “The Mullet” Holmes, youngster AJ Smith-Shawver and last year’s breakout star, Spencer Schwellenbach.

AJC columnist Ken Sugiura got a scout to assess the Braves’ roster, and he said this about the latter: “Nothing he will do this year will surprise me.”

3. With Ronald Acuña Jr. out until early May or so, the outfield may be a bit of an adventure to start. Jarred Kelenic and the aforementioned de la Cruz aren’t particularly inspiring fill-ins.

Profar continuing last season’s success (and that .380 on-base percentage, in particular) may prove crucial. And will Michael Harris II finally stay healthy and put together a for-real-for-real breakout year?

4. Offense, where art thou? Even the fellas who didn’t miss significant time with injuries last season often struggled at the plate. Landing somewhere between that and the team’s historically good 2023 output would be … useful.

Perhaps new hitting coach Tim Hyers can help.

AROUND THE DIVISION

The Mets (boo!) signed Juan Soto. Like the Braves, the Phillies (boo!) largely stood pat. All three are among the game’s best teams. Check out Gabe Burns’ full National League East breakdown for more.

But if you’re into betting lines and odds and such …

📈 FanDuel Sportsbook puts the over/under on Braves wins this season at 93½. That’s three more than both division rivals.

📈 FanGraphs gives Atlanta a 93.2% chance at making the playoffs — the highest NL East number by far.

AWAY GAME WATCH PARTY

The home opener’s not until April 4.

But if you’re looking to play a little game day hooky anyway, there’s still time to head to Summerhill — where the Braves are hosting a block party starting at 3:30 p.m.

They’ll play the game on a giant screen at Wood’s Chapel BBQ (yum) and in the biergarten (that’s German for beer garden) at Halfway Crooks.

Expect Blooper, the Heavy Hitters drum line and a bunch of other festivities. You can say hi to the former Turner Field while you’re in the neighborhood!

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

See you tomorrow.