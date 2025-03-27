A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves released their 26-man active roster for opening day, with no surprises.
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season, which begins at 4:10 p.m. Thursday against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
After a four-game series against the Padres, the Braves will travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers that begins Monday night. The Braves’ home opener is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. April 4 at Truist Park.
The scheduled starting rotation for the Padres series is Chris Sale on Thursday, followed by Reynaldo López on Friday, Spencer Schwellenbach on Saturday and AJ Smith-Shawver on Sunday. Grant Holmes is scheduled to start the series opener against the Dodgers.
Pitchers Joe Jiménez and Spencer Strider, catcher Sean Murphy, infielder Nacho Alvarez and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. are beginning the season on the injured list.
2025 Braves opening-day roster
Pitchers (13): LH Aaron Bummer, RH Enyel De Los Santos, RH Daysbel Hernández, RH Grant Holmes, RH Raisel Iglesias, RH Pierce Johnson, LH Dylan Lee, RH Reynaldo López, RH Héctor Neris, LH Chris Sale, RH Spencer Schwellenbach, RH AJ Smith-Shawver, LH José Suarez
Catchers (2): Drake Baldwin, Chadwick Tromp
Infielders (5): Ozzie Albies, Nick Allen, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley
Outfielders (5): Bryan De La Cruz, Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Jurickson Profar, Eli White
Designated hitter (1): Marcell Ozuna
