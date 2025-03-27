A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves released their 26-man active roster for opening day, with no surprises.

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season, which begins at 4:10 p.m. Thursday against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

After a four-game series against the Padres, the Braves will travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers that begins Monday night. The Braves’ home opener is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. April 4 at Truist Park.