Braves’ Ramon Laureano not likely to return until Tuesday

Anderson to make rehab start

Ian Anderson is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday for Low-A Augusta. Anderson has been throwing as he nears a return from Tommy John surgery he had in April 2023.

The right-hander will start against the Charleston RiverDogs in a 1:35 p.m. start.

Anderson has pitched twice for the Florida Complex League Braves. In his first outing June 18, he hurled two hitless innings. He faced six batters and struck out four of them. In his second outing Monday, he pitched three innings. He allowed a run on three hits. He struck out three batters. He hit one batter.

The Braves hope to have him available after the All-Star break.

Minter getting closer

A.J. Minter is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday as he returns from an hip injury.

The left-hander reliever has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement.

Minter recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the hip impingement restricted him from using his legs well. But he added that he’s gotten the impingement cleaned up and feels like he’s learning to use his legs properly again.

Minter had a 2.95 ERA in 21-1/3 innings across 25 appearances before hitting the injured list.