Braves’ Ramon Laureano not likely to return until Tuesday

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ramon Laureano catches a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado during the seventh inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

1 hour ago

Outfielder Ramon Laureano has been dealing with a sore back and will not play until at least Tuesday, when the Braves open a series against the Giants, according to manager Brian Snitker. Laureano was out of the lineup for the series opener against the Pirates on Friday.

“He’s not capable (of playing yet),” Snitker said Saturday. “We won’t probably use him off the bench. We’ll shoot for Tuesday, with tomorrow and the day off. There is enough still going on that I’m hoping with these extra days we can get him built up.”

Laureano is 9-for-35 (.257) since joining the Braves following Michael Harris II’s hamstring injury.

Anderson to make rehab start

Ian Anderson is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday for Low-A Augusta. Anderson has been throwing as he nears a return from Tommy John surgery he had in April 2023.

The right-hander will start against the Charleston RiverDogs in a 1:35 p.m. start.

Anderson has pitched twice for the Florida Complex League Braves. In his first outing June 18, he hurled two hitless innings. He faced six batters and struck out four of them. In his second outing Monday, he pitched three innings. He allowed a run on three hits. He struck out three batters. He hit one batter.

The Braves hope to have him available after the All-Star break.

Minter getting closer

A.J. Minter is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday as he returns from an hip injury.

The left-hander reliever has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement.

Minter recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the hip impingement restricted him from using his legs well. But he added that he’s gotten the impingement cleaned up and feels like he’s learning to use his legs properly again.

Minter had a 2.95 ERA in 21-1/3 innings across 25 appearances before hitting the injured list.

