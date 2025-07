Neto and Schanuel homer as dominant Soriano and Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

Bryce Elder (2-6) gave up four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. Elder's third consecutive loss is a disturbing trend for a team that placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list with a fractured right elbow on Wednesday.

The rotation previously lost Chris Sale (broken rib), AJ Smith-Shawver (Tommy John surgery) and Reynaldo López (shoulder surgery) to injuries. Manager Brian Snitker said he may use a bullpen game Saturday in the second game of a series against Baltimore.

Key moment

After allowing 10 runs, nine earned, and three homers in only two innings in a 13-0 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night, Elder gave up two more homers. Schanuel's two-run shot in the second drove in Neto, who doubled.

Key stats

Matt Olson's first-inning single to right field extended his streak of reaching base to 33 games, the majors' longest active streak. Jo Adell's first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the Angels' longest this season.

Up next

The Angels open a series at Toronto on Friday night when RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.66 ERA) faces Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.60).

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (3-6, 3.86) will face former Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.63) in the home series opener against the Orioles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP