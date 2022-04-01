Braves’ radio broadcasters lineup set for 2022

The Braves’ radio broadcasting rotation this season will be “very similar” to last year, team CEO Derek Schiller said.
That means the tandem of play-by-play announcer Ben Ingram and analyst Joe Simpson will work the bulk of the games, with Jim Powell joining Simpson or Ingram for a lesser number of games.
Like last year, the Braves didn’t specify how many games each announcer will call.
Simpson is entering his 31st season as a Braves broadcaster. He has called games on both TV and radio through the years, but he has worked exclusively on radio the past two seasons, as he will this year. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ingram is entering his 12th season with the Braves Radio Network, his fourth with a regular play-by-play role. He previously hosted the pregame and/or postgame shows. His play-by-play duties were expanded last season.
Powell is entering his 14th year as part of the Braves’ radio team after spending the previous 13 seasons calling Milwaukee Brewers games. His appearances on the Braves broadcasts were reduced last season. He was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2020.
“Radio is going to be very similar to last year,” Schiller said this week. “Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson will carry the large portion of the duties, along with Jim Powell, and then we will add some guest appearances by some former Braves players and others from time to time.”
Games will be broadcast across Georgia and seven other states on at least 172 radio affiliates, including flagship station 680 The Fan in Atlanta and stations as far away as Richmond, Va., and Louisville, Ky. The games will be carried on at least 82 radio stations in Georgia.
