Braves’ radio broadcasters lineup set for 2022

Powell is entering his 14th year as part of the Braves’ radio team after spending the previous 13 seasons calling Milwaukee Brewers games. His appearances on the Braves broadcasts were reduced last season. He was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Radio is going to be very similar to last year,” Schiller said this week. “Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson will carry the large portion of the duties, along with Jim Powell, and then we will add some guest appearances by some former Braves players and others from time to time.”

Games will be broadcast across Georgia and seven other states on at least 172 radio affiliates, including flagship station 680 The Fan in Atlanta and stations as far away as Richmond, Va., and Louisville, Ky. The games will be carried on at least 82 radio stations in Georgia.