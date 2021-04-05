Unannounced change made on Braves radio broadcasts

In response to questions Monday, Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall said by email that “primarily” Joe Simpson and Ben Ingram will call games on radio this season, “but there will be times when it’s Jim and Joe or Jim and Ben.”

Marshall said Powell’s first broadcast of the season will be April 12, the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Asked how many games Powell will call this year, Marshall said the number is “still to be determined” as “we are working on a flexible schedule.”