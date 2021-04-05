Unannounced change made on Braves radio broadcasts

The Braves quietly have made a change in their radio broadcast lineup, reducing the number of games being worked by long-time announcer Jim Powell.
In response to questions Monday, Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall said by email that “primarily” Joe Simpson and Ben Ingram will call games on radio this season, “but there will be times when it’s Jim and Joe or Jim and Ben.”
Marshall said Powell’s first broadcast of the season will be April 12, the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Asked how many games Powell will call this year, Marshall said the number is “still to be determined” as “we are working on a flexible schedule.”
Braves CEO Derek Schiller said in a March 1 interview that the Braves were “really close” to announcing their radio broadcast plans for this year, but the season opener came and went last week without any such announcement. That led to questions from listeners when Powell wasn’t on the radio for the start of the season.
Powell is in his 13th season as a Braves radio broadcaster. Prior to that, he was part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcast team for 13 seasons. He was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame early last year.
Simpson is in his 30th season as a Braves broadcaster. A member of the Braves Hall of Fame, he was shifted from TV to a mostly radio role after the 2018 season.
Ingram hosted Braves pregame and/or postgame radio shows from 2011-2020 and began calling play-by-play on some Braves radio broadcasts in 2019.