Riley’s ‘legit’ numbers rank among NL’s best

“This game is all about being consistent,” Riley said. “To be able to start to put together offense and defense, that’s the goal.”

Matzek’s streak

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek has a career-best 16-inning scoreless streak after working 1-1/3 perfect innings Saturday. He has struck out 19, walked four and allowed just five hits during that stellar stretch.

He hasn’t been scored upon in his past 17 outings, dating to July 11, the fourth-longest active scoreless streak in the majors. He has lowered his ERA for the season to 2.27, down from 4.91 at the end of April.

“His stuff is electric,” Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly said. “I don’t think he realizes how good his stuff is. He’s got four pitches that are really, really good plus-pitches. ... He is going to be good for a long time to come.”

Facing more lefties

The Braves are scheduled to face left-handed starting pitchers in both games of the upcoming series against the New York Yankees at Truist Park: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77 ERA in 22 starts this season) on Monday night and Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 in 22 starts) on Tuesday night.

Montgomery, 28, has allowed one run or fewer in three of his past four starts, although he hasn’t pitched beyond 5-2/3 innings in any of those outings.

Heaney, 30, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for prospects at the July 30 trade deadline. He is 2-1 with a 6.55 ERA in four starts with the Yankees, but held the Boston Red Sox to one earned run on two hits across seven innings in his most recent start.

The Braves have the second-best record in the majors against left-handed starting pitchers this season (21-12 entering Sunday’s game). They started the season 2-6 in games against lefty starters, but are 19-6 against them since, including wins in the past nine such games. The Braves’ .819 OPS against lefty starters is the best in the majors.

Ynoa, Morton for Braves

Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 in nine starts for the Braves this season) will make his second start since returning from the injured list Monday night. In his first game back after missing three months with a broken right hand, Ynoa pitched 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Marlins last week.

Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47) is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Braves.