Braves promote veteran OF Abraham Almonte from Triple-A

The Braves selected the contract of outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Gwinnett before Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. Almonte started in left field and hit sixth in the lineup.
Almonte, 31, has spent eight seasons in the majors with five teams, most recently appearing in seven games with the Padres last season. He’s hit .237/.298/.370 with 18 homers and 97 RBIs across 376 games.
The Braves will mix and match outfielders until they find a combination that works. Outfielder Cristian Pache is on a rehab assignment, though he’s yet to appear in a game for Gwinnett and might remain there for an expended period as he tries to generate some offensive momentum. Injured outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, jail records showed. He’s obviously out of the picture.
Guillermo Heredia has handled centerfield in Pache’s absence, with veteran Ender Inciarte spelling him. Ehire Adrianza started in left field Saturday and can play wherever he’s needed. Ronald Acuna will stay in right field unless a desperate situation arises. Now, Almonte has an opportunity to earn more playing time should he produce. The Braves will surely investigate the trade market, but impact deals are rarely made this far away from the July 30 trade deadline.
In corresponding moves, Right-hander Jay Flaa was optioned to Gwinnett. Starter Huascar Ynoa was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot for Almonte on the 40-man roster.