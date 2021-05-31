Braves promote veteran OF Abraham Almonte from Triple-A

Almonte, 31, has spent eight seasons in the majors with five teams, most recently appearing in seven games with the Padres last season. He’s hit .237/.298/.370 with 18 homers and 97 RBIs across 376 games.

The Braves will mix and match outfielders until they find a combination that works. Outfielder Cristian Pache is on a rehab assignment, though he’s yet to appear in a game for Gwinnett and might remain there for an expended period as he tries to generate some offensive momentum. Injured outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, jail records showed. He’s obviously out of the picture.