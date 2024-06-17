Braves place Hurston Waldrep on injured list with right elbow inflammation

They put him on the major-league injured list, where he still receives big-league service time and pay.

The Braves recalled right-hander Daysbel Hernandez to take Waldrep’s roster spot. He’ll be a fresh arm in their bullpen.

Atlanta also optioned outfielder J.P Martinez following Sunday’s game. On Monday, the Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, who began the season on the big-league roster.

On Sunday, Waldrep allowed six earned runs over 3-1/3 innings. In two major-league starts, he surrendered 13 earned runs over seven innings. He showed promise, but needs more work.

Martinez received 10 total at-bats during his big-league stint. He’ll likely get to play every day in Gwinnett, which should help him continue developing.

Wall broke camp with the big club, but had only one at-bat when the Braves optioned him on April 19. With Gwinnett, he hit .287 with an .808 OPS before Atlanta brought him back up.