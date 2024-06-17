Braves place Hurston Waldrep on injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Braves initially planned to option Hurston Waldrep following Sunday’s start against the Rays. Instead, they placed him on the injured list on Monday due to right elbow inflammation.
Here’s why they changed course:
When Waldrep exited his start on Sunday, he talked to the club’s athletic trainers and said his elbow was not a big concern. After the game, the Braves alerted Waldrep that he would be sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett. Waldrep went back to the athletic trainers and told them he was more sore than normal and, as a result, the Braves weren’t going to take any chances.
They put him on the major-league injured list, where he still receives big-league service time and pay.
The Braves recalled right-hander Daysbel Hernandez to take Waldrep’s roster spot. He’ll be a fresh arm in their bullpen.
Atlanta also optioned outfielder J.P Martinez following Sunday’s game. On Monday, the Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, who began the season on the big-league roster.
On Sunday, Waldrep allowed six earned runs over 3-1/3 innings. In two major-league starts, he surrendered 13 earned runs over seven innings. He showed promise, but needs more work.
Martinez received 10 total at-bats during his big-league stint. He’ll likely get to play every day in Gwinnett, which should help him continue developing.
Wall broke camp with the big club, but had only one at-bat when the Braves optioned him on April 19. With Gwinnett, he hit .287 with an .808 OPS before Atlanta brought him back up.
