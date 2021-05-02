Braves’ Pache thinks demotion helped him

“You need to make the most of those struggles that you have and try to make them positives. And, God willing, we’ll find success and good things come the rest of the season.”

Pache’s first at-bat upon his return to the big leagues perhaps showed a glimpse of the progress made during his week of work with coaches at Gwinnett: He blasted a changeup from Toronto pitcher Tommy Milone over the left-field fence for a grand slam, his first career regular-season MLB home run, in the second inning Saturday night in Dunedin, Fla.

“I’m really happy and excited to be back,” Pache said. “The hitting coaches down there (at Gwinnett) were definitely very helpful to me in the sense that I had some extra time where we could really break down the film of my swing and see where I was making some mistakes and address that and make adjustments. You kind of see that now.”

He followed the grand slam with two strikeouts and a sacrifice bunt in his other three plate appearances Saturday.

Braves notes

-- Huascar Ynoa is scheduled to be the Braves’ starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series in Washington on Tuesday. Ynoa has a 2.96 ERA through six games (five starts) this season.

-- The Braves haven’t announced their starting pitcher for the second game of the Washington series on Wednesday, but that is expected to be Max Fried, who has been on the injured list since April 13 with a hamstring strain.

-- Saturday’s 10-inning loss to Toronto dropped the Braves to 0-4 in extra-inning games this season and 0-6 in games tied after eight innings.